Justin Thomas’ Caddie Replaced After Falling Ill At The Memorial

Justin Thomas swinging a golf club.AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Justin Thomas of the United States mas in his match against Matt Wallace of England during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas had to call for a replacement caddie after his usual caddie fell ill at The Memorial on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas’ regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, had to leave during the Third Round of The Memorial Tournament. Johnson said he started “feeling dizzy” and fell ill, leading to his departure on the 12th hole.

Johnson was replaced Justin’s father, Mike, who carried Justin’s clubs for the rest of the day on Saturday. Justin finished +3 in the Third Round to put him at even through three rounds heading into Sunday’s play. He’s currently tied for 24th overall as John Rahm has a four-stroke lead against the rest of the field at 12-under.

Justin’s decision to call for a replacement caddie raised some alarm at The Memorial on Saturday afternoon given the current public health circumstances. The PGA Tour golfer explained the decision following the third round on Saturday.

“Jimmy just wasn’t feeling well,” Thomas said, via ESPN. “He was feeling dizzy. I mean, I can tell he was light-headed and just didn’t have a lot of energy. I mean, I told him on 12 that if he needed to leave, he needed to leave. Just to make sure that he’s OK versus both of us worrying about it out there, and I hit my tee shot and I came out and Jimmy was gone and my dad was there.”

Justin Thomas’ decision was necessary, but it seemed like it may have impacted his play given his performance today. He declined to attribute his poor play to his caddie replacement though.

“I didn’t make those bogeys because my dad was caddying; it was just poor execution,” Thomas explained.

Thomas tees off at 12:15 p.m. ET in the Final Round at The Memorial on Sunday.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.