Justin Thomas Choked Up Over Tiger Woods, ‘Just Hope He’s Alright’

Tragic news struck the sports world on Tuesday, as Tiger Woods suffered multiple injuries in a single-car accident in California.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement on the 15-time major champion’s health. There have been multiple reports about him suffering injuries that range from moderate to critical.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said in a press release. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas, who happens to be close friends with Woods, was asked about the accident during his virtual press conference today. He tried his best to fight back tears while sharing his thoughts on the situation.

“I’m sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your closest friends get in an accident,” Thomas told reporters. “I just hope he’s all right. I’m just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

"I just hope he’s alright. Just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling" Justin Thomas holds back tears talking about Tiger's car crash 🙏 (via @ByTheFlagstick)pic.twitter.com/LIkkzWeC0X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2021

Thomas reportedly found out about the accident just a few minutes before his press conference.

We’d imagine that Thomas isn’t the only star on the PGA Tour who is shaken up by this news. Woods is one of the most iconic athletes of all time, and the fact that he’s currently undergoing surgery due to injuries is a tough pill to swallow.

Our thoughts are with the Woods family during this time.