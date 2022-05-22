Justin Thomas, Girlfriend Have Notable Ban For Their Wedding

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Justin Thomas of the United States walks with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas and his longtime girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged last year.

The happy couple is underway with wedding planning. The PGA Tour star has one notable request for his wedding: no phones.

Thomas, who's currently in contention at the PGA Championship, won't be allowing any phones at the ceremony.

"No phones, that was my number one thing," he explained in a recent interview.

"I want people to be in the moment and I want just — this day and age, it seems like everything everybody does, you got to have it on video or have it on pictures."

Thomas added: "And I just want everyone there to enjoy their time and be in the moment, as opposed to watching it on their screen. That was was a big thing for me."

The PGA Tour star is very much looking forward to the big day.

"We feel like we already [are married] because of how long we've been together and she's such a, just a great influence on me," he told PEOPLE.

"I mean, she truly makes me a better person and every time being around her brings out a better side of me."