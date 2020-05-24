Justin Thomas Had A Brutally Honest Message For Charles Barkley

Trash talk during The Match: Champions for Charity isn’t relegated to just the players. The commentators are getting in on it, too.

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas is helping call the match for Turner Sports. He’s part of the broadcast, as is NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Thomas and Barkley are friends, but they also attended rival colleges in Alabama and Auburn, so there’s been some trash talk.

Barkley wasn’t too impressed with one of Tiger Woods’ bunker shots. He likened it to someone being impressed with an NBA player being able to dunk the basketball.

That’s when Thomas chimed in.

“I’d love to see your fatass try to dunk a basketball,” Thomas told Barkley.

JUSTIN THOMAS FROM THE TOP ROPE!!! pic.twitter.com/MbYQr9OsN4 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) May 24, 2020

Barkley is 57 years old, several decades removed from his playing career. Going up for a dunk would probably be pretty difficult for him right now.

The NBA on TNT commentator took the quip in stride, though.

But as mentioned before, trash talk has been extremely common this afternoon. Most of it has been between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, who are playing with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, respectively.

The Match: Champions for Charity is raising more than $10 million for coronavirus relief. It’s currently airing on TNT/TBS/truTV/HLN.