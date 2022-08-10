Justin Thomas Has Blunt Message For Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golfers

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Thomas of team United States reacts on the 17th green during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

There aren't many golfers who have been as vocal as Justin Thomas when it comes to calling out those who leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

On Wednesday, Thomas once again made his stance on players joining LIV Golf very clear. This time around, he used the popular "you can't have your cake and eat it too" saying.

"You can have your cake, but you don't need to eat it, too. And they got their fair share of a large, large amount of cake and go eat it on your own means. You don't need to bring it onto our tour," Thomas said, via Jason Sobel.

This appears to be a message for Bryson DeChambeau, who recently compared LIV Golf to a new pizza shop.

“It’s so weird, because it’s like — let’s use this as a reference,” DeChambeau told Tucker Carlson. “I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that’s been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it’s a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we’re banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What’s wrong with that economic model?”

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf remain at odds with each other. That probably won't change anytime soon.

In the meantime, we'll probably get some more juicy quotes from Thomas.