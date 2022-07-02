Justin Thomas Has Brutally Honest Message For LIV Golfers

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Justin Thomas of The United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Justin Thomas has been adamant since Day 1 that he won't be leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

While Thomas remains loyal to the PGA Tour, there are plenty of marquee names leaving for LIV Golf. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are just a few of the golfers who have joined the Saudi-backed league.

Those who have joined LIV Golf have stated a plethora of reasons as to why they left the PGA Tour. Thomas, however, believes the money is what's leading to these decisions.

During an appearance on the No Laying Up podcast, Thomas said he wishes players would "have the balls" to say they're leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf because of the money.

"I understand that they’re being fed everything on what to say and all this stuff, but it’s just, for them to say that is all for the betterment of the game and for them — I just, to be perfectly honest, I just wish one of them would have the balls to say I’m doing this for the money," Thomas said, via Golf.com. "Like, I personally would gain a lot more respect for that.

"But it’s just the more the players keep talking and saying that this is for the betterment of the game, the more agitated and irritated I get about it. Because I can’t imagine for someone like me, who’s only on his seventh or eighth year on Tour and how important the Tour is to me, versus look at someone like a Rory McIlroy, who I’m sure had other opportunities to do something like this. You look at Tiger, who’s had god knows how many opportunities and things to do something like this. But their loyalties and everything that they’ve stood for and pushed have been with this Tour."

