Justin Thomas Has Harsh Message For LIV Golfers: Fans React

The LIV Golf Invitational Series can't be happy with what Justin Thomas had to say about it this week.

Thomas blasted players leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, saying he wishes at least one of them would "have the balls" to admit they're leaving for the money.

"I understand they are being fed everything, what to say and all this stuff," he said on the No Laying Up podcast. "But it's just, for them to say that this is all for the betterment of the game. To be perfectly honest, I just wish one of them would have the balls to 'I am doing this for the money.' I, personally, would gain a lot more respect for that. But it's just the more that they keep talking, the players keep talking and saying that this is for the betterment of the game, the more agitated and irritated I get about it."

Oh boy.

Thomas' comments have sparked a major debate on Twitter this weekend.

"And I suppose JT would play on the PGA tour if there were no money involved? Technically isn’t he doing it for the money as well? As a pro athlete golf is a job, money is your remuneration," a fan said.

"Oh no JT a guy who’s made millions from golf is mad that other guys want to go make millions off golf," another fan wrote.

"If @JustinThomas34 is letting all this keep him up at night he obviously doesn't have confidence in the leadership of the @PGATOUR. Control what you can control and quit worrying about what other people are doing. Unless, of course, you regret not following their lead," said a Twitter user.

