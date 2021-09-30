Justin Thomas Has Reportedly Hired A Notable Caddie

Justin Thomas will have a new caddie moving forward, but golf fans will have no trouble recognizing who it is.

It turns out Thomas is hiring Jim “Bones” Mackay as his new caddie. MacKay spent over two decades as Phil Mickelson’s caddie and even made some guest appearances for Thomas in the past.

MacKay, who has been an on-course commentator for NBC Sports’ Golf Channel for the past four years, admit this opportunity came out of nowhere.

“It came out of left field very recently. I have just tremendous respect for [Justin Thomas] as a person and a player.” Mackay told Golf Channel, via PGATOUR.com. “It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes.”

Even though MacKay loves his role with NBC Sports, he believes he’d be foolish to turn down an opportunity to work with one of the best golfers in the world.