Justin Thomas’ NSFW Reaction To Missed Putt Is Going Viral

Justin Thomas couldn’t keep his cool after barely missing a putt at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on Sunday.

It’s been a great weekend of golf at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Conditions haven’t been ideal, but perhaps that adds to the suspense of the tournament.

The young Justin Thomas isn’t really in contention. He’ll need a miracle to catch leader Dustin Johnson who’s currently 9-under through the first three rounds. Thomas is just 1-under through six in Sunday’s final round, good for 42nd place.

For Thomas to get back into contention, he’ll have to convert a lot of critical putts. He failed to do so on Sunday, missing what should’ve been a somewhat-easy eight-footer, sparking an NSFW reaction from the 27-year-old. Take a look at Thomas’ NSFW reaction in the tweet below.

Justin Thomas on a VERY hot mic pic.twitter.com/uo0j65AVCW — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) August 9, 2020

Anyone who has golfed before knows this feeling, especially when a putt comes that close to dropping in. Perhaps the toughest component of a mishap like this is re-gaining one’s composure for the rest of play. A mishap like this could distract any golfer for the rest of a round, unless a strong tee-shot ensues on the next hole.

As for the top of the leader board at the PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson has some work to do secure a victory. He finds himself with just a one-stroke lead with one round left to play.

Johnson tees off at 4:50 p.m. ET at TPC Harding Park on Sunday afternoon.