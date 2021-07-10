Justin Thomas Reacts To His Awful Shot From 3rd Round At Scottish Open

Justin Thomas is undoubtedly one of the best in the business, but even the former PGA Championship winner is due for a bad shot from time to time.

During the third round of the Scottish Open, Thomas tossed his club on the follow through after his second attempt on the 10th hole.

Thomas was immediately frustrated with that shot, but he was able to laugh it off after his third round was over. In fact, he shared his thoughts on that brutal shot on Twitter.

“Waiting for the green to clear and topping a 3 wood shortly after isn’t what I had in mind,” Thomas wrote. “Safe to say I hit a few 3 w’s on the range after my round.”

It’s not surprising to hear that Thomas practiced a few shots with his 3 wood after the third round.

Despite this botched attempt on the long Par 5, Thomas is nine-under through the first three rounds of the Scottish Open and is just five shots back of the co-leaders, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry.

Even if Thomas doesn’t finish at the top of the leaderboard this weekend, he’s doing a great job of building some momentum before the Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

Thomas, however, made it pretty clear that he wants to finish this weekend with a win.

“As long as I’m holding the trophy at the end of the week, I’m pretty pleased with that preparation for The Open,” Thomas said, via Golf Channel.

Thomas will be back in action on Sunday for the final round of the Scottish Open.