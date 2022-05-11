Justin Thomas Has Responded To The PGA Tour's Decision

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Justin Thomas of the United States mas in his match against Matt Wallace of England during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour recently informed its players that it's denying releases to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event in London.

"We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in accordance with the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations. As such, Tour members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event under our regulations," the memo to the players said. "As a membership organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the PGA Tour and its players."

As you'd expect, this decision from the PGA Tour is the topic of conversation heading into the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Justin Thomas made it very apparent that he's not surprised by the PGA Tour's decision.

"I think Jay’s made it very clear from the start of what would happen or, you know, I think a lot of people are probably like, 'I can’t believe you did this’ or, ‘Wow, you went through with it.’ But I mean this is what he said was going to happen all along," Thomas said, via Golfweek. "It’s one of those things to where he just doesn’t want the competing tour, the back and forth."

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, also understands why the PGA Tour had to deny releases for this event.

"If you’re playing here on the PGA Tour, playing in something that could be a rival series to the PGA Tour, being a member of our Tour, it’s definitely not something where we want our membership to do because it’s going to harm the tournament that we have opposite that and that’s, I’m sure that’s why they were, why they did not release the players. Because if we have 15 guys go over there and play that hurts the RBC and the Canadian Open," Scheffler said.

The LIV Golf Invitational is slated to take place from June 9-11, which is the same week as the RBC Canadian Open.