Justin Thomas Reveals How He’s Been Teasing Tiger Woods

Ahead of Tiger Woods’ highly-anticipated return to the PGA Tour this coming week, Justin Thomas revealed that he’s been having some fun with the golf legend.

Speaking to the media at the Workday Charity Open, Thomas revealed that he’s been playfully taunting Woods in recent weeks. He said he told Woods that he’s “scared to come out and play”. Apparently, that caused the 15-time major winner to get “a little sassy” with him.

“I think he was starting to get a little sassy,” Thomas said jokingly. “I was telling him he’s scared to come out and play against all of us when he’s sitting at home, just trying to give him a hard time.”

Woods has announced that he will be returning to the golf course for the upcoming Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He has not appeared at a PGA Tour event since February.

Granted, there have been less than a dozen PGA Tour events in Woods’ hiatus during the ongoing pandemic. He certainly doesn’t appear to be nursing an injury. His strong performance at The Match: Champions for Charity in May is proof enough of that.

In any event, all eyes will be on The Memorial when Woods makes his return to the golf course. It will in all likelihood be a tune-up for the PGA Championship, which is slated for early-August in California.

Golf has been back for a while, but it won’t feel well and truly back until Tiger swings a club again.