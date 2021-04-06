Justin Thomas Shares Update On Tiger Woods At The Masters

The Masters is just around the corner, but unfortunately one of the biggest stars the PGA Tour has to offer won’t be at Augusta National. Due to injuries that he suffered in a car accident earlier this year, Tiger Woods will not be able to participate.

On Tuesday, PGA star Justin Thomas provided an update on Woods. It shouldn’t really surprise any of us that Woods is bummed out that he won’t be able to compete for a green jacket this year.

“I went over and saw him a couple of times last week and tried to go over a couple times during the week whenever I’m home and see him,” Thomas said. “We texted Friday morning, and he said it’s kind of starting to set in. He’s bummed he’s not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too.”

Thomas will definitely miss practicing with Woods this year, but he’s just grateful he’s already had the chance to play alongside the 15-time major champion.

“I’m very, very lucky that I somehow got throw into that practice round group with Tiger and Freddie the last four years or whatever it is, especially around this place, I just follow them around like puppy dogs. Wherever they go, that’s where I go after it. If they hit chips from somewhere, I go hit chips from there.”

Justin Thomas updates us on his great friend Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/XjZM3oxMIu — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 6, 2021

Woods will most likely tune in from home this week to see how Thomas and the rest of the field perform.

The Masters begins this Thursday. Reigning champion Dustin Johnson is currently the odds-on favorite to win.