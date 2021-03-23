Justin Thomas Shares What He’s Heard From Tiger Woods

As Tiger Woods continues to recover from the serious injuries he suffered in a late February car crash, he’s keeping an eye on the PGA Tour.

For instance, Tiger’s close friend Justin Thomas said the legendary golfer had a message for him after his win at The Players Championship this month.

“[Woods] told me that I toed my tee shot on 18 [at The Players Championship], which I didn’t. I hit it right in the middle, I just overturned it a little bit,” Thomas said Monday, via GolfChannel.com. “But he’s adamant that I toed it. But I made sure to remind him that I didn’t. It was right where I needed to be.”

Thomas also said he spoke to Woods last Monday, the day after he won at TPC Sawgrass. The recuperating 15-time major champion was in good spirits as he prepared to go home to Florida to continue his recovery.

“I got to FaceTime, talk with him a little bit after, because I knew he would want to chat and catch up and I knew he was going home the following day, so it was cool,” Thomas said. “He was in great spirits, was glad to hear how supportive, and my dad said he was texting him the whole [final round at TPC Sawgrass], giving him grief about what was going on, so it was good to see he was watching.”

Woods and Thomas are not only friends, but also neighbors in South Florida. The two have become very supportive of each other over the years.

“I’m sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your closest friends get in an accident,” Thomas said after Woods’ crash last month. “I just hope he’s all right. I’m just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

While Tiger will continue his rehab, Thomas is preparing to play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament this weekend.