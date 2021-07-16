Justin Thomas Takes Hilarious Shot At Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau said his “driver sucks” after a tough opening round at the Open Championship on Thursday. As a result, Justin Thomas couldn’t help but crack a joke about DeChambeau’s comments via Instagram on Friday.

Thomas took to Instagram to take a hilarious shot at DeChambeau for his comments. He had quite a sarcastic tone while addressing the controversy.

“Never would’ve thought swinging at 135+ mph it’d be hard to drive it straight…. You’d think mr physics would know that!,” Thomas said in a comment via Instagram.

This is pretty hilarious. Take a look.

Bryson DeChambeau deserves all the jokes coming his way. His comments came across as whiny, and many have grown tired of the drama surrounding him.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great. But again, with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” DeChambeau said on Thursday, via The Open’s Twitter.

DeChambeau’s driver manufacture, Cobra, didn’t sit back and take the hate. A Cobra representative, Ben Schomin, had a heated response.

“Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in R&D who are CAD’ing (computer-aided design) this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. (Bryson) knows it,” Schomin said, via Golfweek. “It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

DeChambeau has since gone on to apologize, admitting his emotions got the best of him in the process.

We have a feeling Justin Thomas isn’t the only pro cracking jokes about DeChambeau this week.