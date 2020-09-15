The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Justin Thomas Tells Fans What To Expect At The U.S. Open

Justin Thomas swinging a golf club.AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Justin Thomas of the United States mas in his match against Matt Wallace of England during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

In fewer than 48 hours, the world’s best golfers will step onto the course at Winged Foot for one of the toughest tests in golf – the U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson, fresh off of winning the FedEx Cup Playoffs, enters as the favorite. In his past four tournaments, the reigning Player of the Year has won twice and finished in second twice.

One of those who will be chasing DJ this weekend is former world No. 1 Justin Thomas. He comes into the tournament off of a second-place finish in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but knows Winged Foot will be a different kind of test.

Earlier Tuesday, Thomas said this is the most difficult course he’s ever seen. He had a message for fans who want to see the world’s best struggle: they will.

“The viewers at home are going to see some pretty bizarre stuff and probably a lot of putts and chips that make us look pretty bad,” Thomas said. “If you’re into that stuff, then you’re going to like this week.”

Thomas’s best effort in a U.S. Open came in 2017 when he finished tied for No. 9.

His recent play suggests the former World No. 1 will be in contention yet again at a major tournament. Thomas has the third-best odds to win behind Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

He tees off with Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa at 8:07 p.m. ET on Thursday morning.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.