Justin Thomas Tells Fans What To Expect At The U.S. Open

In fewer than 48 hours, the world’s best golfers will step onto the course at Winged Foot for one of the toughest tests in golf – the U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson, fresh off of winning the FedEx Cup Playoffs, enters as the favorite. In his past four tournaments, the reigning Player of the Year has won twice and finished in second twice.

One of those who will be chasing DJ this weekend is former world No. 1 Justin Thomas. He comes into the tournament off of a second-place finish in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but knows Winged Foot will be a different kind of test.

Earlier Tuesday, Thomas said this is the most difficult course he’s ever seen. He had a message for fans who want to see the world’s best struggle: they will.

“The viewers at home are going to see some pretty bizarre stuff and probably a lot of putts and chips that make us look pretty bad,” Thomas said. “If you’re into that stuff, then you’re going to like this week.”

Thomas’s best effort in a U.S. Open came in 2017 when he finished tied for No. 9.

His recent play suggests the former World No. 1 will be in contention yet again at a major tournament. Thomas has the third-best odds to win behind Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

He tees off with Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa at 8:07 p.m. ET on Thursday morning.