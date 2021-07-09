Look: Kevin Na Makes Miraculous Shot At John Deere Classic

Kevin Na, take a bow. During the second round of the John Deere Classic, the 37-year-old showcased his imagination with an incredible shot on the sixth hole.

Despite being roughly 27 feet away from the hole and off the green, Na managed to chip the ball in while using his putter.

Na decided to use the front of his putter to lift the ball up and on the green. He clearly read the green to perfection because his ball had just enough speed to get in the hole for an unbelievable birdie.

The broadcasters at the John Deere Classic couldn’t believe what they just saw, as they yelled “Are you kidding me?”

Here’s the birdie from Na on the sixth hole:

Artistry. 🎨 Kevin Na's just putting on a show now. pic.twitter.com/Tsd7TzJmSs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2021

Unfortunately, golf fans will not see Na at the Open Championship next week. He withdrew from the event because of international travel restrictions.

“It was a tough decision but for my family and me, it is best to skip The Open this year,” Na said in a statement. “I will be back next year. It is one of my favorite weeks and I would love to hold the claret jug one day.”

This is a tough pill for golf fans to swallow, especially since Na is playing so well this week. However, they must respect his decision at this time.

Na is nine-under par through two rounds of the John Deere Classic and should be in contention this weekend.