LA County Sheriff Announces Press Conference For Tiger Woods Accident

The LA County sheriff will be holding a press conference this afternoon to address Tiger Woods‘ car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. PT, or 6 p.m. ET. He’ll provide details regarding the crash. It’s unclear if he’ll also be taking questions during the press conference.

“I will be holding a press conference in front of Lomita Sheriff’s Station today at 3 PM,” Villanueva tweeted Tuesday afternoon. We’ll soon learn further detail regarding Woods’ one-vehicle accident. The press conference will begin at 6 p.m. ET. I will be holding a press conference in front of Lomita Sheriff’s Station today at 3 PM. https://t.co/D86vyS6hLk — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) February 23, 2021

Details have already started emerging, providing further insight on Tiger Woods’ crash and subsequent injuries. Woods was reportedly speeding at a high rate and lost control of his vehicle. His car subsequently rolled several times, according to a report.

The 15-time major champion was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he’s since undergone multiple leg surgeries. Luckily, his injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

“Injuries are not considered life-threatening,” reported ESPN’s Michael Eaves, via Twitter. “Currently undergoing surgery on leg injuries. Local police source said the initial report from the scene of the accident indicated the possibility of multiple leg fractures.”

The biggest question at the moment is the extent of Woods’ injuries. We probably won’t learn much from the upcoming press conference, other than details regarding the crash itself.

Stay tune for further details surrounding Woods’ accident on Tuesday. Sheriff Alex Villanueva will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. ET.