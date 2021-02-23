LA County Sheriffs Release Statement On Tiger Woods Accident

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a serious one-car accident in California this morning. Details are emerging on the crash as we speak.

Shortly after reports of the wreck popped up on social media, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department confirmed that Woods was injured in a “single vehicle roll-over traffic collision” just after 7 a.m. this morning. The 45-year-old has been in California for several days, hosting the Genesis Invitational over the weekend and then participating in a photo shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV.

Woods was the only person involved in the crash and has been hospitalized. His vehicle underwent “major damage.”

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the LA County Sheriffs’ statement reads.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Obviously, this is a scary and developing situation. Hopefully, Woods will be able to recover fully from his injuries.

We’ll keep you posted.