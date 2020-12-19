LeBron James Reacts To Charlie Woods’ Epic Golf Shot

Charlie Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger, introduced himself to the general public in a huge way on Saturday afternoon. He even got the attention of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Playing in Saturday’s scramble format at the PNC Championship, Charlie and Tiger decided to use the 11-year-old’s drive on the third hole. On the approach, he took out a 5-wood from 175 yards. He then delivered a highlight reel shot, dropping the ball just a few feet away from the cup.

Just to cap things off, Charlie knocked in the putt for an individual eagle. Microphones picked up Tiger congratulating his son on one of the best hole of his young life.

“That’s your first eagle,” Tiger Woods said as the father-son duo walked off the green.

LeBron James took notice just a short time later and took to Twitter to congratulate Charlie on a job well done.

This is so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!!!!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/urLt26CO76 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 19, 2020

It’s not every day that an 11-year-old gets a compliment from one of the greatest basketball players ever. Charlie had to be ecstatic to get the shoutout and Tiger was certainly beaming with pride.

The Woods duo got some attention earlier this weekend as they warmed up on the driving range. The pair looked nearly in sync as it’s clear that Charlie picked some strategies up from his father.

Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods. Home on the range. 🏌️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/KnSM6bPrmk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2020

At just 11, the young golfer has already put the golfing world on notice. At a junior tournament back in August, he shot a 33 in nine holes and won the event by five strokes.

Obviously, it helps when you have the DNA of one of the best golfers of all time. Even still, Charlie is well on his way to challenging Tiger for the best player in the Woods family.

Stay tuned for more from the PNC Championship this weekend.