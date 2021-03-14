The Spun

Lee Westwood Explains Why His Fiancee Is His Caddie

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Day OneABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Lee Westwood of England and caddie Helen Storey look ahead during Day One of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 21, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Lee Westwood and his caddie/fiancee are once again in contention heading into the final round of a 2021 tournament.

Last weekend, Westwood nearly pulled off a big win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Westwood ended up finishing in second place behind champion Bryson DeChambeau following a thrilling final hole on No. 18.

Westwood will look to secure the win this time around. He’s currently leading at The Players Championship. Westwood, who has no career major wins, is in line to win arguably the biggest non-major of the golf season on Sunday.

On his bag on Sunday will be his caddie/fiancee Helen. Westwood made a caddie change late in 2018 and opted to have his then-girlfriend, Helen Storey, on his bag.

Here’s what Westwood said about his decision to have his fiancee as his caddie.

“Obviously I get on well with Helen,” Westwood told reporters during the 2019 Open Championship. “She doesn’t know too much about golf but she knows a lot about the way my mind works. So she keeps me in a good frame of mind and focusing on the right things at the right time. There’s more to the caddying than carrying and getting the wind direction.”

Hey, it’s obviously working for Westwood so far. And it’s pretty cool to get to spend that much time with your significant other at “work.”

Westwood is calm and collected heading into the final round on Sunday.

“I care less about the outcomes,’’ Westwood said. “I still care about my performance, and that in turn leads me to work as hard as I’ve always worked. But I’ve been working with a psychologist for a few years now, and we just focus on the process, we don’t focus on the outcomes and things we can’t control. The only thing I can control when I go out there is the process and making sure I have fun. I make sure I have fun.’’

The final round of The Players Championship will air on NBC. Westwood is set to tee off at 1:50 p.m. E.T.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.