Lee Westwood Explains Why His Fiancee Is His Caddie

Lee Westwood and his caddie/fiancee are once again in contention heading into the final round of a 2021 tournament.

Last weekend, Westwood nearly pulled off a big win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Westwood ended up finishing in second place behind champion Bryson DeChambeau following a thrilling final hole on No. 18.

Westwood will look to secure the win this time around. He’s currently leading at The Players Championship. Westwood, who has no career major wins, is in line to win arguably the biggest non-major of the golf season on Sunday.

On his bag on Sunday will be his caddie/fiancee Helen. Westwood made a caddie change late in 2018 and opted to have his then-girlfriend, Helen Storey, on his bag.

Helen Storey is going to get as much air time tomorrow @THEPLAYERSChamp as Tina Fey & Amy Poehler did at the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/0I5DnwDT2r — Rick Young (@YoungerGolf) March 13, 2021

Here’s what Westwood said about his decision to have his fiancee as his caddie.

“Obviously I get on well with Helen,” Westwood told reporters during the 2019 Open Championship. “She doesn’t know too much about golf but she knows a lot about the way my mind works. So she keeps me in a good frame of mind and focusing on the right things at the right time. There’s more to the caddying than carrying and getting the wind direction.”

Hey, it’s obviously working for Westwood so far. And it’s pretty cool to get to spend that much time with your significant other at “work.”

Westwood is calm and collected heading into the final round on Sunday.

“I care less about the outcomes,’’ Westwood said. “I still care about my performance, and that in turn leads me to work as hard as I’ve always worked. But I’ve been working with a psychologist for a few years now, and we just focus on the process, we don’t focus on the outcomes and things we can’t control. The only thing I can control when I go out there is the process and making sure I have fun. I make sure I have fun.’’

The final round of The Players Championship will air on NBC. Westwood is set to tee off at 1:50 p.m. E.T.