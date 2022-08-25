Lee Westwood Sounds Off On PGA: Golf World Reacts

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Lee Westwood of England and caddie Helen Storey look ahead during Day One of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 21, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Lee Westwood left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The former World No. 1 was honest from the jump about his decision to sign with the Saudi-backed league.

During an interview with Golf Digest, Westwood opened up about the rift between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

Westwood didn't hold back when addressing the PGA Tour's response to the sudden emergence of LIV Golf.

“I laugh at what the PGA Tour players have come up with,” Westwood said. “It’s just a copy of what LIV is doing. There are a lot of hypocrites out there. They all say LIV is ‘not competitive.’ They all point at the no-cut aspect of LIV and the short fields. Now, funnily enough, they are proposing 20 events that look a lot like LIV. Hopefully, at some point they will all choke on their words. And hopefully, they will be held to account as we were in the early days.”

Golf fans aren't thrilled about Westwood trashing the PGA Tour.

"I think Lee should worry about riding into the sunset with his bag of cash he got to play in an exhibition league," a fan replied. "See ya dude."

"I'm really disappointed with you Lee chasing money when you don't need," another fan said.

Westwood, 49, said his age played a factor in his decision to sign with LIV Golf.

“My age was obviously part of my decision-making process,” he said. “Then there is the fact that the LIV tournaments are 54 holes, not 72. I saw that as a benefit. I also had a look at the senior tour schedule. Even there they are encouraging guys to play as many as 25 events. And there are two pro-ams every week, unless you are in a certain category. That’s a lot for a senior. And, of course, the LIV events are offering 10 times the prize money."

LIV Golf will return next week for an event in Boston.