Lee Westwood Sums Up His Mindset Heading Into The Weekend

The 46-year-old Lee Westwood isn’t too concerned about maintaining his lead at The Players Championship this weekend.

Last week, Westwood fell short to Bryson DeChambeau at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but it was still a great showing for the veteran. The Englishman has had another impressive outing this week at TPC Sawgrass, taking a one-stroke tournament lead into the weekend.

While most pros have a tough time controlling their nerves with such a slight lead, Westwood is keeping his composure. In fact, he’s not even concerned about The Players Championship’s outcome.

Westwood told reporters this week he cares much more about his personal performance and attitude than the ultimate outcome.

“I care less about the outcomes,’’ Westwood said, via the New York Post. “I still care about my performance, and that in turn leads me to work as hard as I’ve always worked. But I’ve been working with a psychologist for a few years now, and we just focus on the process, we don’t focus on the outcomes and things we can’t control. The only thing I can control when I go out there is the process and making sure I have fun. I make sure I have fun.’’

Lee Westwood will have to be at his best for the rest of The Players Championship to hold off the rest of the field.

Regardless, the 46-year-old appears to be satisfied with his play thus far.

Westwood will continue focusing on his personal performance rather than getting ahead of himself and focusing on the outcome.