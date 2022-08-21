Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday

Nov 1997: General view of the Swilken Bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course at St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Mandatory Credit: Paul Severn /Allsport

A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday.

Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday.

Golf Digest confirmed the news.

"Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from a star-crossed playing career to critical success as a golf course designer, died in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Friday, according to multiple sources close to the family," the outlet reports.

Weiskopf played collegiately at Ohio State, where he was a star for the Buckeyes.

He went on to have a great professional career, finishing second at The Masters four times.

Weiskopf went on to have a career in golf broadcasting and course design.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.