Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is reportedly being sued by his own companies.

According to a report, Nicklaus is being sued by the Nicklaus Companies.

Nicklaus is reportedly being sued for an alleged breach of contract, among other things. The Morning Read had more on the situation:

On May 13, a complaint filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York against the 82-year-old golf legend alleged a breach of contract with the Nicklaus Companies as well as tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty.

The complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies. Its executive chairman is Howard Milstein, a New York businessman, chairman, president and CEO of New York Private Bank & Trust. The lawsuit is Nicklaus Companies, LLC v. GBI Investors Inc. and Jack W. Nicklaus. Nicklaus is the principal of GBI Investors Inc., an architectural services firm.

Nicklaus was reportedly paid $145 million in 2017 to provide exclusive services to the Nicklaus Companies. The lawsuit alleges that he has failed to live up to that contract.

