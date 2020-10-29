Legendary Golfer Jack Nicklaus Shares His Vote For President

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, an 18-time major champion, shared on Wednesday night his vote for president.

Nicklaus, 80, announced on social media that he has voted for President Trump.

The Columbus, Ohio native unveiled his voting decision with a statement on Twitter. He preceded his voting reveal by telling everyone to vote ahead of Tuesday’s election.

“Get out and vote. I did!” said Nicklaus, who then shared why he’s voting for President Trump for another four years.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

“You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now, you have the opportunity to take action.”

Nicklaus is among the most-notable sports figures to endorse President Trump. Of course, you have several on the other side, including fellow Ohio native LeBron James, endorsing Joe Biden.

The sports world is likely to become even more outspoken heading into Tuesday’s election.