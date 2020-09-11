The Spun

Legendary Golfer John Daly Reveals Bladder Cancer Diagnosis

John Daly drives a tee shot.GRAND BLANC, MI - SEPTEMBER 14: John Daly hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club on September 14, 2018 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Late Thursday night, legendary golfer John Daly revealed doctors diagnosed him with bladder cancer.

In an interview with Golf Channel on an episode of PGA Tour Champions Learning Center, the 54-year-old said he had been battling kidney stones and back pain in recent weeks.

That forced him to withdraw from the Charles Schwab Series event in Missouri after just two rounds. After consulting with his doctors, Daly learned the kidney stones had passed, but doctors found something else.

“(The urologist said) it doesn’t look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer,” Daly said. “After I did the CT (scan) I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke and he said, ‘Don’t drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.'”

The two-time major champion sent a message to his fans late Thursday, thanking them for the support following his diagnosis.

Unfortunately, it sounds like this is just the beginning of Daly’s battle with cancer. He said doctors hold him there is a good chance the cancer comes back over the next three months.

“He said there’s an 85 percent chance it comes back. So I’ve got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again,” he said.

“It’s probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don’t know. You just don’t know. Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don’t know all the details. But it doesn’t look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle.”

Our thoughts are with John and the Daly family as he continues his battle.


