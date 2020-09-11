Legendary Golfer John Daly Reveals Bladder Cancer Diagnosis

Late Thursday night, legendary golfer John Daly revealed doctors diagnosed him with bladder cancer.

In an interview with Golf Channel on an episode of PGA Tour Champions Learning Center, the 54-year-old said he had been battling kidney stones and back pain in recent weeks.

That forced him to withdraw from the Charles Schwab Series event in Missouri after just two rounds. After consulting with his doctors, Daly learned the kidney stones had passed, but doctors found something else.

“(The urologist said) it doesn’t look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer,” Daly said. “After I did the CT (scan) I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke and he said, ‘Don’t drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.'”

The two-time major champion sent a message to his fans late Thursday, thanking them for the support following his diagnosis.

Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this! It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over! #gripitandripityall — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 11, 2020

Unfortunately, it sounds like this is just the beginning of Daly’s battle with cancer. He said doctors hold him there is a good chance the cancer comes back over the next three months.

“He said there’s an 85 percent chance it comes back. So I’ve got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again,” he said.

“It’s probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don’t know. You just don’t know. Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don’t know all the details. But it doesn’t look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle.”

Our thoughts are with John and the Daly family as he continues his battle.