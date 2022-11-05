Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JUNE 05: A view of the PGA logo at Valhalla Golf Club on June 5, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gary Kellner/PGA of America) Gary Kellner/Getty Images

Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old.

Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep.

"He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr. said, via ESPN. "He enjoyed his friends and they always remembered. He loved the rules and he cared about the game. He had a wonderful life and he felt like for sure it was complete."

In addition to his win at the PGA Championship in 1958, Finsterwald was known for playing on four U.S. Ryder Cup teams.

Finsterwald finished his career as a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour. His last win was at the 500 Festival Open Invitation.

In 1963, Finsterwald became the head pro at The Broadmoor. He held that position for nearly three decades.

Our hearts go out to Finsterwald's loved ones.