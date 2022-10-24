Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Augusta National via Getty Images)

Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday.

Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July.

On Monday, Wade announced they have separated.

"Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery," Wade announced.

"Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever."

Watson, 73, has eight major championships and won 39 times on the PGA Tour.

Best of luck to Tom and LeslieAnne moving forward.