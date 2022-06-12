Linn Grant Made Golf History Over The Weekend

HALMSTAD, SWEDEN - JUNE 12: Linn Grant of Sweden poses with the trophy after victory on Day Four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika at Halmstad Golf Club on June 12, 2022 in Halmstad, Sweden. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Linn Grant dominated the Scandinavian Mixed event on Sunday, winning by nine strokes after scoring an 8-under 64 in the final round.

The runaway victory marked the first time a female golfer ever won a DP World Tour event.

As noted by the Tour's Twitter page, the 22-year-old finished 14 shots ahead of the next-best woman, Gabriella Cowley, in front a hometown crowd at Sweden's Halmstad Golf Club.

The field consisted of 78 men and 78 women. Fellow Swede Henrik Stenson, who hosted the event alongside Annika Sorenstam, tied Marc Warren for second place.

"I just hope people recognize women’s golf more now," Grant said, per Steve Douglas of the Associated Press. "That more sponsors go to the LET (Ladies European Tour) than to the men’s tour, and hopefully this pumps up the women’s game a little bit more."

Grant cruised to a victory with a bogey-free weekend. Per Douglas, she received more than 10 times the winnings earned when winning the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open in Belgium two weeks ago.