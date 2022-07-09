LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman "Not Welcome" For Open Championship Festivities

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, will not be attending the Open's Celebration of Champions event on Monday. Additionally, he will not be at the Champions’ Dinner at St. Andrews.

The R&A released a statement this week that Norman will not be allowed to attend either event because of his involvement with LIV Golf. The belief is that the focus would shift away from the 150th Open Championship if Norman is present.

"In response to enquiries regarding the R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions' Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion," the R&A said in a statement, via USA TODAY Sports. "The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow, Greg will be able to attend again in the future."

Norman is at the center of all the drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

Over the past few weeks, LIV Golf has poached Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed away from the PGA Tour. With that said, it's not a surprise to see this type of strong statement from the R&A.

It's a shame this is all happening because Norman is a two-time Open champion. He would've been invited to the annual Champions' Dinner under different circumstances.