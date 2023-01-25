LIV Golf Championship Makes Decision On Donald Trump's Course

BEDMINSTER, NJ - JULY 31: A general view of the 18th green the LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LIV Golf moved an event scheduled for a golf course owned by Donald Trump.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the league's $50 million team championship will take place in Saudi Arabia instead of Miami's Trump National Doral.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah.

LIV Golf, funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, held the team championship at Trump National Doral last October. Trump attended and participated in the pro-am tournament.

Families of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks protested a LIV Golf tournament at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey, last year. When asked about supporting the new league, Trump claimed that "nobody has gotten to the bottom of 9/11."

Trump appeared to violate federal law by displaying the presidential seal during the Bedminster tournament.

Three LIV Golf events remain scheduled for Trump-owned courses, including an October event at Trump National Doral.