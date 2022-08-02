LIV Golf Reveals How Much Money It Offered Tiger Woods

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Many PGA Tour golfers have accepted sizable payments to join LIV Golf.

However, the new league couldn't land Tiger Woods.

Two months ago, Greg Norman told The Washington Post that Tiger rejected a "mind-blowingly enormous" offer from LIV Golf. The CEO recently clarified just how enormous that proposal was.

Per Politico's Sam Stein, Norman claimed that LIV Golf offered to pay Woods in the vicinity of $700 million to $800 million.

It's unclear what type of role the league envisioned from Woods, who's won one major in the last 14 years. The 46-year-old missed the cut at The Open Championship after withdrawing early from the PGA Championship due to physical discomfort.

Woods expressed some disapproval over LIV Golf's format last month. Per Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, the 15-time major champion said, "I don’t understand" taking an upfront payout without any incentive to succeed.

"I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organization doesn't get world ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events," Woods said.

He's not the only golf legend who reportedly rebuffed a nine-figure payday. Jack Nicklaus said he rejected an offer north of $100 million to serve a leadership role in line with what LIV Golf later gave Norman.

Not many people could fathom refusing at least $700 million, but Tiger apparently wants no part of LIV Golf regardless of how much money he'd make.