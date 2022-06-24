LIV Golfers Have Reportedly Been Banned From Another Golf Tournament

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, just put the hammer down on any members who recently took part in the first event for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

For starters, the tour announced that players will be suspended from the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship.

Additionally, the DP World Tour announced that players who competed in the LIV event in England will be fined 100,000 pounds.

If players continue to compete in LIV Golf events, "further sanctions" can be imposed.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley released a statement on these sanctions.

"Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years," Pelley said, via ESPN. "Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today."

It'll be interesting to see if this prevents other players from leaving the DP World Tour.