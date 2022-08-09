LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup.

During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many.

According to his comments, the money players earn in tournaments is counted against the upfront money they get when they sign on with the league.

"Hit up the @LIVGolfInv media reps on this, but all that upfront money may not be what we thought it was," tweeted Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez. "One of the LIV lawyers in court basically laid out that the upfront money like it's a book advance. Tournament winnings count against upfront money."

If this is accurate, it's not a great look for LIV, which has generated lots of buzz about the exorbitant payouts it reportedly provides golfers.

The lawyer eventually moved on and said not every contract is the same, but reportedly indicated that not all "guaranteed" money is actually guaranteed.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are set to begin next week, with or without the LIV defectors.