Longtime Golf Insider Has Reportedly Passed Away At 66

On Tuesday afternoon, the golfing world lost a beloved figure when a longtime insider passed away.

Tim Rasaforte, who was a writer for Golf Digest and on-camera presence for Golf Channel, passed away this week according to multiple reports. He was 66 years old.

“Our colleague Tim Rosaforte passed away today after a battle with aggressive Alzheimer’s,” golf host Richer Lerner said on Tuesday afternoon.

“Just 66. Beloved in golf. Broke stories, but never his word. Unselfish, tough but tender, trusted friend who’d do anything for you, a genuinely good soul. May his memory be a blessing.”

Rosaforte received just about every award possible for his journalism in golf over the past 30 years. In 2020, he was honored to received the Memorial Golf Journalism Awards at Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament.

Nicklaus spoke about the legendary golf figure, via Golf Digest:

“Tim developed relationships and trust from so many in the game, and you always know that if there was an important story to be told in golf, Tim was going to be the first call you received and usually the first one to report it.”

He retired from golf coverage in 2020 following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Our thoughts are with the Rosaforte family and golf community.