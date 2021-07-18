Longtime PGA Golfer Reveals What Tiger Was Like At 12

Few people in golf got to see Tiger Woods climb the ranks closer than former PGA pro Jason Gore. And in a recent interview, Woods’ longtime friend revealed just how good he was before he was even a teenager.

In an interview with Golf.com, Gore said that even as a 12-year-old it appeared that Woods was destined for greatness. Gore believes that the fact Woods was self-motivated as opposed to being “pushed” as so many other young golfers were is what helped him reach his full potential.

“[Tiger was] 12 years old. He was really, really good,” Gore said. “You never really realized how good he was gonna be because you just figured he was gonna burn out. There were so many other players at the time who were pushed by their parents. But you’d never realize that he was self-motivated. He was just better. He’s still just better.

“You just kind of knew it,” Gore continued. “You knew that if you competed with him, and you somehow could maybe just beat him on a hole, you had something. He was just great.”

Tiger Woods and Jason Gore grew up playing junior golf in California. The two competed in many of the same tournaments as up-and-coming golfers.

But despite being a year younger than Gore, Woods went pro a year before him. It didn’t take long for Woods to dominate, claiming his first PGA Tour win at 21 before winning the Masters in 1997 at the age of 22.

Gore would go on to win one PGA Tour event but dominated the Korn Ferry. He still holds the record for most Korn Ferry wins with seven.

Gore is now semi-retired, while Woods is working his way back to full health in an effort to tie Jack Nicklaus’ all-time majors record.