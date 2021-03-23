Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Has Passed Away At 81

On Tuesday morning, the golfing world mourned the loss of a beloved figure when a two-time winner on the PGA Tour passed away.

DeWitt Weaver Jr passed away last week after suffering from heart failure, according to a statement from the PGA Tour. He was 81 years old.

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus released a statement following Weaver’s passing.

“Barbara and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend DeWitt Weaver,” Nicklaus said on Twitter. “He was a truly wonderful man, and I was blessed to be able to call him a close friend for a very long time. We played a lot of golf together, and I thoroughly enjoyed our time on the course and off.”

Barbara and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend DeWitt Weaver. He was a truly wonderful man, and I was blessed to be able to call him a close friend for a very long time. We played a lot of golf together, and I thoroughly enjoyed our time on the course and off. pic.twitter.com/8meqiP35VM — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 23, 2021

Weaver was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and later went on to have success on the Champions Tour as well, winning one time. According to the statement from the PGA Tour, Weaver grew up playing football thanks to his father, DeWitt Weaver Sr.

His father was the head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders for 10 seasons. Weaver grew up playing football and even had a scholarship to play at SMU, where he was the backup quarterback for future Dallas Cowboys star Don Meredith.

The Georgia Golf Hall of Fame inducted Weaver in 1998, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inducting him in 2003.

Our thoughts are with the Weaver family.