Longtime Sportscaster Calls For Boycott Of The Masters

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the All-Star game won’t take place in Atlanta, Georgia as originally scheduled.

In fact, it won’t take place in Atlanta at all. Following a controversial new law in Georgia, the MLB made the decision to remove the All-Star game from the city of Atlanta.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All Star game and MLB Draft,” Rob Manfred said on Friday. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

The decision led to plenty of reaction from around the sports world. One former ESPN announcer, Keith Olbermann, suggested another sport should take a similar approach.

He’s calling for a boycott of the Masters.

“GREAT. NOW BOYCOTT THE MASTERS,” Olbermann said on Twitter. “Yesterday, MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America. Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia Thursday.”

GREAT. NOW BOYCOTT THE MASTERS. Yesterday, @MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America. Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia Thursday. #BoycottTheMasters pic.twitter.com/QXWX4AASCL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2021

While highly unlikely, a boycott of the Masters would certainly grab the sporting world’s attention, that of the Augusta National Golf Club and the entire state of Georgia.

As for the actual event, Dustin Johnson will be defending the Green Jacket he won in the first ever Fall Masters last November.

The Masters kicks off next Thursday morning.