Look: 12-Year-Old Golfer Signs NIL Deal With Cobra Puma

The hype surrounding 12-year-old golfer Xavier "Xeve" Perez continues to grow. It was announced on Friday that he signed a NIL deal with Cobra Puma.

Perez, who started playing golf at the age of 3, has been dominant for the past few years. He's already being represented by GSE Worldwide, which helps him structure his NIL deals.

Believe it or not, this is the first deal involving name, image and likeness for Cobra Puma, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Dan Ladd, the president and general manager of Cobra Puma golf, released a statement on the company's deal with Perez.

"Xeve's personality, talent and love for the game is inspiring, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Cobra Puma Golf family," Ladd said. "He is a fantastic talent and role model, which aligns with our mission to push the game forward and inspire the next generation of golfers. We're excited to be part of his journey."

As part of this partnership, Perez will wear Puma golf apparel, footwear and other accessories. Additionally, he'll compete with Cobra clubs.

The future is bright for Perez, there's no doubt about that.