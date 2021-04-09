Look: Another NFL QB Is At The Masters Today

The Masters is one of the biggest sporting events in the United States, and this year there have been a number of NFL quarterbacks and other stars in attendance.

Recently spotted at The Masters is Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 17-year NFL veteran was pictured in his signature beard along with some impressive drip. Golf Digest took note of his impressive fashion sense too.

Naturally, Washington came up with a new nickname for their quarterback. “FitzMasters” they called him – a play on his nickname “FitzMagic.”

While some people were taking the usual route of complimenting Fitzpatrick’s beard, someone else noticed something else. Apparently, Fitzpatrick looks a little bit like Otto the homeless caddy from the movie Happy Gilmore.

It’s not the worst comparison in the world. Allen Covert’s character in the movie had a scruffy beard that’s become as iconic as anything else in the legendary comedy.

Also joining Ryan Fitzpatrick at The Masters are Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Future NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence is also in attendance.

As for the action at the first major of 2021, former U.S. Open winner Justin Rose led after the first round and holds that lead at minus-7 overall through 16 holes in round two.

Rose holds a two-stroke lead over second-place Marc Leishman but will likely have stiff competition heading into the weekend.

The Masters is being broadcast on Masters.com.