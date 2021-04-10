There might be nothing worse in sports than an awkward handshake. Two golfers at the 2021 Masters had some trouble deciding between a fist-bump and conventional handshake.

The 2021 Masters at Augusta National is heating up. Justin Rose sits alone atop the leaderboard with a seven-under score entering Saturday’s play. Brian Harmon and rising star Will Zalatoris is right on his heels as both are six-under through two days of play.

Many eyes will be on Bryson DeChambeau this weekend. After an abysmal first round, the 28-year-old stormed back in the second round to make the cut this weekend. He currently sits at one-under, and has a chance to claw his way back to the top of the standings.

While most appear to be enjoying their time at Augusta National, two golfers have a moment they’d like to forget. After wrapping up a day of play, Si Woo Kim and Charl Schwartzel couldn’t decided on a fist-bump or handshake, and it’s one of the most awkward things you’ll ever see. Take a look.

Yikes. It doesn’t get much worse than that. Both players may want to work on their handshake strategy moving forward.

The third round of the 2021 Masters is already underway. Most of this tournament’s top contenders won’t be teeing off until later this afternoon.

By the end of the day, we’ll have a much clearer picture as to how Sunday’s final round will look.