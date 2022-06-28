Look: Bob Ley Has Message For Those Criticizing LIV Golf

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: ESPN anchors Chris Berman (L) and Bob Ley attend the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media) Larry Busacca/Getty Images

No sports league has been criticized over the past month more than LIV Golf.

During an appearance on Michelle Beadle's "What Did I Miss?" podcast, former ESPN anchor Bob Ley shared his thoughts on the Saudi-backed golf league.

Ley revealed that he'd like to see people be more consistent when it comes to criticizing businesses dealing with countries that have disturbing human rights issues. With that said, he pointed out the way the NBA is treated for its relationship with China.

“It’s real easy to be pissed off and angry about LIV Golf and the Saudis, all I ask for is philosophical and ideological consistency,” Ley said. “... If you wanna get in a froth about LIV Golf, and you have every right to… take a pause, take a deep breath and look at China and see, should this outrage or this introspection and this attention extend to the NBA?"

Later on in this interview, Ley singled out LeBron James when discussing this topic.

"LeBron, I think, has a responsibility, and an opportunity more importantly," he explained, via Awful Announcing. "And it’s easy for people to come to the conclusion that players, at a time when social voice and equity are very much a part of sports, more so than ever before, here’s an opportunity to make a stand. If you are a billionaire, you can afford to perhaps make a stand and at least become educated."

These scenarios are a tad different. Golfers are choosing to join LIV Golf. At the end of the day, the NBA controls its relationship with China.

Nonetheless, Ley did make plenty of interesting comments while on Beadle's podcast.