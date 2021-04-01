Earlier this month, the golfing world learned that the field THE PLAYERS Championship would be missing one of the top players on the PGA Tour–Brooks Koepka.

Koepka withdrew from the event due to a right knee injury, the official PGA Tour Twitter account announced just a few weeks ago. “Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook,” said Blake Smith, Koepka’s manager, via SkySports.

That was an unfortunate turn of events for Koepka, who has emerged as one of the top players in the world in recent years. However, it’s not all bad news for the Koepka family.

On Thursday afternoon, his longtime girlfriend, Jena Sims, announced the couple is engaged. Koepka and Sims have been together for the past few years and finally took the next step in their relationship.

“Forever is no joke,” Sims said noting that it’s April Fool’s Day.

The actual engagement took place on March 3, but the couple waited nearly a full month to announce the news.

That’s quite the secret to keep from social media – especially for two social media stars like Koepka and Sims.

Congratulations to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see Brooks back out on the course soon.