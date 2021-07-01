Look: Brooks Koepka Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau News

Earlier today, reports emerged that Tim Tucker, the longtime caddy of U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, has quit DeChambeau’s team. Naturally, DeChambeau’s rival Brooks Koepka quickly made sure to make his day even worse.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Koepka decided to make a post showing appreciation for his caddy Ricky Elliott. He called Elliott his “best friend and greatest caddie to do it,” and declared that today is “Ricky Elliott Appreciation Day.”

“Couldn’t do it without my guy Rick!” Koepka wrote. “Best friend and greatest caddie to do it [100!] @RickyElliott appreciation day!”

Koepka’s tweet has quickly gone viral, with thousands of fans applauding him for his obvious trolling. He’s gotten over 6,000 likes in less than 10 minutes.

“Absolutely incredible post hahaha dying laughing,” one fan replied.

“lolololol I see what you did there,” wrote another.

“Hall of Fame level trolling here,” another fan wrote.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have been feuding with one-another for a while now. But we’ve only recently started seeing that feud manifest itself publicly.

The two display almost disgust at seeing each other in public. And the back-and-forth between them has made for some pretty funny, viral moments.

Efforts to take advantage of their feud by pairing them together on the PGA tour have failed. But sooner or later, this feud just has to boil over into something that everyone can enjoy.

It’s your move, Bryson.