Look: Brooks Koepka Reacts To Video With Bryson DeChambeau

Who would have thought that one of the major topics heading into the Ryder Cup is the possibility of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau getting along?

First, there was Bryson’s coach saying that his DeChambeau wants to squash his longtime beef with Koepka. Then, DeChambeau himself said that the two had “great conversations” at the Tour Championship and this week.

Now, people are reacting to a new video tweeted out by the Ryder Cup Team USA account. In it, Koepka and DeChambeau can be seen discussing something on the course.

After Koepka walks away, the fans watching the action who realized what happened began cheering.

If this is a big deal though, Koepka is trying to downplay it, at least on Twitter.

“Nothing to see here, teammates talk,” he wrote in response to the clip.

Is this thawing of the ice between DeChambeau and Koepka real? It seems like it could be, and both seem to be having some fun with it.

Let’s see how they perform on the course this weekend as they try to help the United States take down Europe at Whistling Straits.