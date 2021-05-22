On Friday afternoon, former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka put together another strong round at the PGA Championship to jump to the top of the leaderboard.

Koepka sat at six-under for the championship at one point, with his name at the top of the list. A few bogeys saw him drop to four-under for the tournament, but still just one shot off the lead.

Although he’s battled injuries for much of the season, Koepka is the favorite to win the tournament given his position on the leaderboard. It would be a huge step after missing the cut at the Masters earlier this year.

Despite the bad start to the year, it’s still be a good year for the four-time major champion who proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jena Sims. Before the PGA Championship kicked off this week she posted a very simple message to her Instagram account.

“Ready to rock,” she said in the caption with the post showing she was at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island – the site of this weekend’s major.

She’ll be happy to see that Brooks is in contention at a major for the first time since he underwent knee surgery.

Koepka sits just one back of the leaders, Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen. He’s already won the PGA Championship twice and is looking to add a third Wanamaker Trophy to his collection.