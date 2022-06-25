Look: Brooks Koepka's Old LIV Golf Comment Goes Viral

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, LIV Golf appeared to be no threat to the PGA Tour. How the times have since changed.

A number of prominent pros have left the Tour to join LIV Golf - and they're getting ridiculous financial deals to do so.

Brooks Koepka is one of those notable golfers who've bolted for LIV Golf.

However, a few short months ago he had no problem blasting players who were making the decision at the time.

"I don't think -- I think it's going to still keep going," he said when asked back in February about the Saudi league. "I think there will still be talk. I think -- everyone talks about money. They've got enough of it. I don't see it backing down; they can just double up and they'll figure it out. They'll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it."

With all due respect to Brooks Koepka, he's one of those guys who sold out and joined LIV Golf. Everyone has a price.

Now, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are essentially at war. It's going to be interesting to see how the two sides figure things out moving forward.

As for Koepka, he's left the PGA Tour and is now an official member of LIV Golf.