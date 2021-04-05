Look: Brooks Koepka’s Tweet About The Masters Is Going Viral

A couple of days ago, it was unclear if Brooks Koepka would be able to play in The Masters. In fact, some were speculating that it could be months until the four-time major champion returned to competitive golf.

“There was rumors around here, the Honda Classic was last week where I live, I was on the range with caddies and talking, and I have instructor friends, I think this injury is way more serious than Koepka’s letting on,” Brad Faxon said.

That speculation ended on Saturday night.

Koepka made it very clear that he will be playing in The Masters next week.

The star golfer sent a clear message on his Instagram Story, making it obvious that he will be giving it a go at Augusta National next week.

Brooks Koepka just put this on his Instagram story 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bhn5ScUdMU — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 3, 2021

Koepka again took to Twitter on Sunday, revealing that he was motivated by the doubts about his ability to be ready for The Masters.

Koepka, who’s won the U.S. Open twice and the PGA Championship twice, will look to win his fifth major championship next weekend.

The first round of The Masters is set to begin on Thursday.