Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months.

Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result.

He's not the only one in the relationship making money moves, though. Sim, a model and actress, launched her own swimsuit line and has been posting a series of photos and videos showcasing the new line.

On Tuesday night, she released a new photo from the launch.

"Looking forward 😉 to my @oneoneswim launch!! Tomorrow I’ll be messaging the winners of the 👙 giveaway! To enter, submit a reel showing me your girl gang and where you’re traveling to! TikTok or IG… I’ve seen some good ones so far!!" she said.

Over the past few weeks, she's shared multiple photos and videos showing off the swimsuits she helped create.

Brooks and Jena seem to be enjoying life.